Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Global Water Resources worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 119.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 68.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 19,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,242. Global Water Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $257.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,110.00, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

