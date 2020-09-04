Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Transcat worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Transcat by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 5,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $226.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

