Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Zagg worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zagg by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zagg by 10.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zagg by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 135,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zagg by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zagg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Zagg alerts:

Shares of ZAGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 688,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Zagg Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.