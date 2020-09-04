Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,434 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Limbach worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 401,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,403. Limbach Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Limbach news, major shareholder Financial Services In Kingsway sold 113,891 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $597,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $30,005.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,655.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,541 shares of company stock worth $1,277,708 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

