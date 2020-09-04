Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Verso by 39.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,084,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Verso by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Verso by 15.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,301. Verso Corp has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $452.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Analysts predict that Verso Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

VRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

