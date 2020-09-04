Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,950 Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bel Fuse worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BELFB remained flat at $$11.25 during trading hours on Friday. 34,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,405. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.68. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BELFB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

