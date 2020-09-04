Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,299. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

