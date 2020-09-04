Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, Director Tony Weisman sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $479,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $371,853.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and have sold 53,916 shares valued at $4,165,271. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. 533,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,629. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

