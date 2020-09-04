Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 410,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

AMP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.54. 593,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,419. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

