Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 208,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.52 on Friday, reaching $333.11. 1,209,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.80 and a 200-day moving average of $282.57. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

