Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of ImmuCell worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 601.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 32,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,654. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. ImmuCell Co. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.24.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ImmuCell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

