Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Esquire Financial worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 98.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.18. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Esquire Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

