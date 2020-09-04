PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives $8.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PFSweb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 204,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. PFSweb has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of -123.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PFSweb will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

