Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits One Day Volume of $6,013.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $6,013.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00693877 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00030690 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00983205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000946 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,058,533 coins and its circulating supply is 420,798,097 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

