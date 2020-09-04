POA Network (POA) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Binance and Bancor Network.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

