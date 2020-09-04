Polymath Market Capitalization Reaches $25.22 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, UEX, Binance and Bitbns. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00483862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003719 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003363 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,500,098 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UEX, IDEX, Koinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

