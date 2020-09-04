Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,797 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.01% of Post worth $59,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Post by 57.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,067,000 after acquiring an additional 570,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Post by 239.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 348,886 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after acquiring an additional 343,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Post by 152.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 255,924 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. 10,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

