Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading 33.3% Higher

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 119,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 319,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

