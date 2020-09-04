Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Receives C$1.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$0.90 price objective on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE PD traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 375,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

