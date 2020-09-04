Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,115 Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $86,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,146 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $61,354.14.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $58,416.30.

On Monday, June 15th, Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,621,200.00.

SPT stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 786,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,346 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

