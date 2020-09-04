Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166 ($2.17).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of PHP traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 150.20 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In related news, insider Steven Owen purchased 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £12,787.20 ($16,708.74).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

