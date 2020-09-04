Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,555,000 after buying an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 194.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,873,000 after buying an additional 2,307,868 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 142.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,412,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,288,000 after buying an additional 2,003,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,429,000 after buying an additional 1,996,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,687. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

