PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. ValuEngine downgraded PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PBSFY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

