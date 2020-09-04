Public Service Enterprise Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,472 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,315% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $275,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 97,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,126. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

