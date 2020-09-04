QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:QTS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 459,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.90 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.