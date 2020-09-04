QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,059,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,554. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.