Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 5%

Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 552,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,264,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

QLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualigen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Qualigen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $95.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Qualigen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

