Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Qualys by 58.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 215.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Qualys by 92.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $122,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,225,856. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 699,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.83. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.