Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $37.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTRX. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $83,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,518. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quanterix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 242,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.78.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

