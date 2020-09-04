Refereum Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, DDEX and Bibox. Refereum has a market cap of $1.73 million and $213,445.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00120738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.01532138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00179635 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

