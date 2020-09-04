ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 5,919 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $1,152,074.16.

RMD traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.56. 476,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,981,000 after purchasing an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after purchasing an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

