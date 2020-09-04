Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 85.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.33 ($1.12).

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of LON RTN traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 64.45 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm has a market cap of $316.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.04.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

