RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Price Up 7.8%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 473,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 762,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The stock has a market cap of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 121.61% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RigNet by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RigNet by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

