Ritchie L. Anderson Sells 16,889 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. 250,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,456. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

