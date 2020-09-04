Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $50.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,591.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,574. The firm has a market cap of $1,175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,542.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,391.59. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

