Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $138.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

