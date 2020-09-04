Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $73.77. 532,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,665. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.18. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.53.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

