Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

AMGN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

