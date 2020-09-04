Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.77. 936,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

