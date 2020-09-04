Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $79.05. 1,710,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

