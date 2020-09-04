Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $833,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

