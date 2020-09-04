Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $214,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.71. 2,186,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,549. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

