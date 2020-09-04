Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 1,055,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.12. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGS. DA Davidson began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

