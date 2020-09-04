Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in AFLAC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 243,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 1,175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in AFLAC by 1,057,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

AFL stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,803. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

