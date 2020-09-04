Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.96. 233,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,267. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.89.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.