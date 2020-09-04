Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after buying an additional 3,620,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 23.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after buying an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 35.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 152.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 917,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $387,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,367 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 914,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,961. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

