Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $15.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.94. 3,898,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

