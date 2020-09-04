Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after buying an additional 205,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.03. The stock had a trading volume of 572,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

