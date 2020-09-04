Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,400 Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIE traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,066. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

ERIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

