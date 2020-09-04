Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163,082. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

